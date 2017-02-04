Spanish side Granada desperate to have new Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Spanish La Liga side Granada cannot wait to have their all out midfielder Mubarak Wakaso back for the second half of the season.

The midfielder joined the Spanish stragglers on the last day of the January transfer window but has shown great form in the on-going Africa Cup of Nations.

Granada are fighting relegation this season and feel that with the addition of Wakaso they will have a better chance of preserving their top tier status.

Coach of the side has already made arrangement with the midfielder to fly him over to Spain on Sunday after their third place game against Burkina Faso.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)