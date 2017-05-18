Spanish side Las Palmas agree three-year deal with Kevin-Prince Boateng

Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas have announced reaching a three-year contract extension deal with Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The Ghana international joined the Estadio Gran Canaria outfit on a one year deal which runs out at the end of the season.

Boateng has had a successful spell scoring ten goals and four assists to help the club stay afloat.

"UD Las Palmas have reached a renewal agreement with Kevin-Prince Boateng for the next three seasons," the club announced on their website.

"The player will be linked to the yellow club until 2020.

"Prince, who has become the team's top scorer in La Liga with 10 goals and arrived last summer at UD Las Palmas, will hold a press conference on Thursday at the El Hornillo Sports Complex (Telde) at the end of training of the first team."

