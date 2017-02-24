Spanish side Las Palmas set to hand Kevin-Prince Boateng €1.5m contract extension

Ghana midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng is set to extend his contract with Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas after impressing in his first season.

According to reports, Las Palmas have concluded talks to get Boateng extend his contract which will expire after this season.

The former AC Milan player has been impressive since joining the La Liga outfit on a free transfer.

He has scored seven goals in the Spanish La Liga so far this season.

