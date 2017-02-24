Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Spanish side Las Palmas set to hand Kevin-Prince Boateng €1.5m contract extension

Published on: 24 February 2017
Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng is set to extend his contract with Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas after impressing in his first season.

According to reports, Las Palmas have concluded talks to get Boateng extend his contract which will expire after this season.

The former AC Milan player has been impressive since joining the La Liga outfit on a free transfer.

He has scored seven goals in the Spanish La Liga so far this season.

