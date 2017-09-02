Spanish side Las Palmas sign Loic Remy as Kevin-Prince Boateng replacement
K. Boateng
Spanish side Las Palmas finally landed a replacement for departed Ghana ace Kevin-Prince Boateng on transfer deadline after weeks of searching.
Chelsea striker Loic Remy has signed a two-year deal in a reported free transfer to fill the huge void left by Kevin following his shocking exit this summer.
Kevin agreed to terminate his contract with Las Palmas despite a fruitful debut season, which he bagged 12 goals in all competitions and joined Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.
Remy has been handed the number 7 shirt worn by Kevin.