Spanish third-tier side Extremadura UD announce Richard Boateng signing

Spanish third-tier side Extremadura UD have signed Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The club's sporting director Angel Becerra announced but failed to disclose terms and duration of the new recruit.

Richard, who is the younger brother of ex-Ghana international Derek Boateng, moves after spending six years with Granada but never broke into the La Liga team.

The defensive midfielder, 24, scored six goals last season in the Segunda league for Granada B

Boateng played for Liberty Professionals in Ghana.

