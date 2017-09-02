Spiritualist fails to correctly predict Ghana's damaging draw with Congo

Ghanaian spiritualist Prophet Frimpong Williams wrongly predicted that Ghana will defeat Congo in Kumasi as the Black Stars were held to 1-1 draw in the must-win World Cup qualifier.

The Sweden-based pastor had raised hopes after saying the Black Stars would win the match after rightly predicting Uganda's 1-0 win over Egypt that blew the World Cup qualifying group wide open.

He prophesied that the Cranes will beat the Pharaohs 1-0 ahead of the match and that came past following the shock victory for the home side in Kampala on Thursday.

The pastor also said the Black Stars will have a comfortable win against Congo in the World Cup qualifier that could have boosted the chances of Ghana reaching the tournament in Russia.

However the pastor's prediction for the Black Stars went completely wrong as Ghana laboured to hold the Congolese in the match played in Kumasi on Friday.

"What i saw was that after the two games Ghana had won with Egypt losing their game to Uganda," Frimpong Williams said before the match.

"Ghana will beat Congo 2-0 and Egypt will lose 1-0 to Uganda and what i saw was the whole of Ghana were rejoicing and God has spoken and Ghana will qualify ."

The result left the Black Stars in third position with two points after three matches and with three matches remaining hopes of qualifying are the slimmest.

