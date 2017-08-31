Spiritualist predicts Uganda win over Egypt and Ghana victory over Congo in World Cup qualifiers

A Sweden based Ghanaian spiritualist Prophet Frimpong Williams has prophesied a comfortable win for the Black Stars and a defeat for Egypt in their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Congo and Uganda respectively.

The result if true will revive the qualification hopes of the Black Stars who have been left on the backfoot after no win in two matches played so far.

Ghana will take on Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium in a must win game for the team if they should get their qualification hopes back on track.

Egypt are leaders in Group E having won their opening two games. Back to back wins over Uganda will push Egypt through to the finals which they have been missing since 1990.

But Prophet Frimpong says what has been revealed to him is that Ghana will make a fourth World Cup appearance.

God has revealed what is going to happen in the games, i have seen the Ghana goals as well as the Egypt game which will be played on Thursday

"What i saw was that after the two games Ghana had won with Egypt losing their game to Uganda.

"Ghana will beat Congo 2-0 and Egypt will lose 1-0 to Uganda and what i saw was the whole of Ghana were rejoicing and God has spoken and Ghana will qualify ."

Ghana are third in Group E with just a point- trailing leaders Egypt by five points and three points behind second place Uganda.

