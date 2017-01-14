SPLENDID: Rashid Sumaila scores in Al Gharafa 2-2 draw with Muaidar Club

In-form Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila continued his impressive form for Qatar giants Al Gharafa in the Qatar Stars League, scoring the opener in the side's 2-2 draw with Al Muaidar.

The Cheetahs defender jumped onto Vladimir Weiss' cross with a simple tap-in to open the scoring for the home side in the 38th minute, a game Sumaila's side should have won.

The Yellow and Blues added the second goal two minutes later through Kook-Young Han's strike but surrendered the two goal lead to the visitors who scored twice in the second half to level the scores.

Sumaila who was recently dropped by Ghana coach Avram Grant from the Black Stars squad for the 2017 AFCON joined his club last week and has since played two games for them, winning one and drawing the other.

This will be the third goal scored by the Ghana defender since joining the Cheetahs from Al Qadsia on a season long loan.

Sumaila whose presence in the Cheetahs side has redefined their fortunes in the league was voted the player of the month of December for the club.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

