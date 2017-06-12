Sponsors Unibank, MTN give Calcio Trade Ball a huge boost

Organisers of the Calcio Trade Ball (CTB) event have had their efforts boosted by two multi-thousand donations from bankers Unibank and communications giants MTN.

It's understood Oliver Arthur and his ArthurLegacy players's agency solely bankrolled the event cost in the maiden edition in 2016, to the tune of +50,000 Ghana cedis.

This year, the majority of the burden has been covered by the sponsors.

It's also understood Unibank offered the lion share and is thus the premium sponsor. MTN is this the supporting sponsor.

Organisers had announced June 13 as the tentative date for 2017 edition of the event.

The strictly-by-invitation event will be at the official residence of the Italian Ambassador in Ghana.

These sponsorship packages are testament to the growing profile of the CTB event which is annual and celebratory of the football relationship between Italy and Ghana.

