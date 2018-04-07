Sportback Group part company with Ghanaian football agent Prince Yusif

Good morning Sir,

PRESS RELEASE

END OF COLLABORATION AND SEARCH FOR A NEW PARTNER

SPORTBACK wishes to inform all those involved in Ghanaian football of its decision to sever all professional ties with Mr Prince YUSIF.

After two years of fruitful collaboration and partnership with Mr Prince YUSIF in Ghana, which include the founding of Soccer Bridge Academy and the signing of several professional contracts in Europe, including that of Nana Opoku AMPOMAH, who has become a Ghanaian international in just two years, our joint story has come to an end.

Mr Prince YUSIF has single-handedly decided to quit Soccer Bridge Academy in order to devote himself to managing Nana Opoku AMPOMAH's career, which he controls using "traditional" methods; unable to give their support to either "the abandonment of the young talents" of Soccer Bridge Academy, or certain "moral pressures" on the person of Nana Opoku AMPOMAH, SPORTBACK's directors have decided to put an end to all collaboration with Mr Prince YUSIF.

SPORTBACK is seeking a new Ghanaian partner in order to continue to invest in the country's youth and make a modest contribution to the development of Ghanaian football by making it possible for the best talents to come to Europe, as we have done over the past two years.

The entire SPORTBACK team wants to remember only the best of these past two years and wholeheartedly wishes Nana Opoku AMPOMAH all the best in his future career. We are happy and proud to have given you the opportunity to leave Ghana and show your tremendous talent in full view of all of Europe; we wish you a great career, even if for this to happen you have to free yourself from certain shackles.

Nicolas ONISSE

CEO Sportback Group

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)