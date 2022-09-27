Sporting CP winger Fatawu Issahaku scores debut goal for Ghana

Sporting CP attacker Fatawu Issahaku scored his first goal for Ghana in a friendly match against Nicaragua on Tuesday evening.

Issahaku scored the Black Stars' first goal against the Central American side at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrascoin Lorca, Spain.

The winger received the ball on the right, made space for himself, and fired a curler into the net to give Ghana the lead.

Issahaku was making his 13th Black Stars appearance. He made his debut against Zimbabwe last year and is considered a squad player.

The 18-year-old moved to Portugal earlier this year, signing for Sporting CP in a 1.2 million-euro deal.

He has now made three appearances for the first team this season.