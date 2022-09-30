Sporting Lisbon manager extols Fatawu Issahaku's qualities, insists Ghana winger has a lot to learn

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has lauded Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after his match winner for Ghana against Nicaragua during the international break.

However, the Portuguese trainer insists the teenager has a lot to learn as he keeps him with the team B.

Issahaku joined the Portuguese giants in March, but has struggled to make the first team, making only one Primeira Liga appearance.

According to Amorim, Issahaku is still at the transition stage following his move from Africa to Europe.

“The reality of Fatawu is very different from ours. He played against Nicaragua, I don't want to take credit for it, but you have to see the difference in the football we are playing, it's a completely different world. Fatawu did not have Mateus Fernandes' school and other players did and he is making that transition," highlighted the coach at a press conference.

"The B team has more time to prepare these players, to teach sometimes basic things that for us are taken for granted and that they don't have and Fatawu is to go through that moment. He has fantastic potential, he has fantastic physical ability, but there are basic things in the game that he has yet to learn. As we are always preparing games, as we have the requirement to win every game, sometimes we don't have the necessary time that Fatawu deserves," he continued.

"We believe in Fatawu, it is for today and for tomorrow, it is making the path that players have to do. I'm happy that he scores a goal for the senior national team, but he needs a little more to be at the level he needs to be because he has moments of great ability," highlighted the coach.