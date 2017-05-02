Sports journalist Amy-Fynn Thompson denies being appointed Hasaacas Ladies CEO

Ghanaian journalist Amy-Fynn Thompson has denied being appointed Hasaacas Ladies Chief Executive.

Takoradi-based ocsportsnews.com reported that the young journalist had been appointed to replace Nana Banyin Eyison.

But the OK FM employee has denied the claims insisting the reports are wide off the mark.

"I am surprised at the reports. It's not true that I have been appointed the CEO of Hasaacas Ladies," she told GHANAsoccernet.com

"I don't even know where the story came from. I will urge the fans to disregard the reports.

Hasaacas Ladies are the most successful female football team in Ghana.

