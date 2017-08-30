Sports minister blames erstwhile NDC government's for Ghana's difficulties in World Cup qualifiers

Ghana's deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide says the previous National Democratic Congress government should be blamed for Ghana's World Cup qualification difficulties.

Ghana are on the verge of missing out on a fourth World Cup appearance as they trail Egypt five points in Group E.

The NDC government supervised Ghana’s two group games in 2016 before being voted out of power- Ghana drew goalless with Uganda and lost 2-0 to Egypt.

This has left the Black Stars hanging as they face Congo in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Hon Hazide believes if the previous government had laid proper measures in place, the team by now will not be struggling to qualify.

“We still have believe and hope in the technical and playing body to deliver”, he said.

“All this is as a result of the negligence of the previous government who looked on unconcerned for Egypt to lead us by five points difference which makes it a tall order for us to qualify.

“But we remain resolute behind the team and I believe with prayer and support from all Ghanaians, we can do it."

Ghana are in third place with one point from the available six; five behind leaders Egypt who play second place Uganda on 31 August in Kampala.

