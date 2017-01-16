Sports Minister designate Isaac Asiamah insists Nii Lante failed because of hatred against GFA

The Minister designate for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Asiamah has launched a scathing attack on his predecessors Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye insisting he failed at the ministry due to his frosty relationship with the Ghana Football Association.

The immediate-past Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye had a head-on collision with the leadership of the GFA following his consistent attacks and derogatory remarks towards the federation.

The relationship between the Sports Ministry and the GFA deteriorated with members of the association accusing the then minister of leaking confidential information to the media.

Hon. Isaac Asiamah who is set to be confirmed as the new Sports Minister thinks his predecessor could have done better.

“All officials at the GFA are also Ghanaians and they all want the good of Ghana. Everyone wants something good for Ghana.

“But when you go there [to the Sports Ministry] and you behave as if you are the best man or you love the country more than everybody then you have already failed from day on,” he told Joy FM

“I believe we are all Ghanaians: the way I love Ghana, so do other members of the GFA. So there should be a concerted effort to bring progress, because when there is progress it benefits all of us,” he added.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency believes that if the outgone Sports Minister had seen members of the football association as Ghanaians, he could have done better.

