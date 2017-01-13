Sports Minister-designate Isaac Asiamah unaware of 'mafias' at Ghana FA

Youth and Sports Minster designate Isaac Asiamah has stated that he was not aware of the existence of a "Mafia" at the Ghana Football Association.

His predecessor Nii Lante Vanderpuye launched a bid to cleanse the federation after suggesting the association was corrupt-ridden.

He had a fructured relationship with the administrators and the defeat of his party the NDC in last year's presidential elections is what has brought cessation to the matter.

But Asiamah is not antagonistic and ready to work with the Ghana FA.

"I am not aware of any Mafia, they are Ghanaians that we should work with," Asiamah said in an interview shortly after the announcement.

"I believe in value for money, we are going to ensure that we protect the national purse."

