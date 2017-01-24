Sports minister hails Ghana players for accepting 50% slash in AFCON bonuses

Ghana's Sports Minister designate Hon. Isaac Asiamah has hailed the Black Stars for effortlessly accepting a 50% reduction in their bonuses at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars reached an agreement with the players on Monday after a cordial meeting with the players at the tournament in Gabon, devoid of the previous acrimony that surrounded the issue.

Previous sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye took the militaristic approach by seeking to impose figures on the players which did not go down well.

Now Asiamah took the dialogue approach with the players as he convinced them with the need to reduce the bonuses in view of the economic difficulties in the country.

The Black Stars will now earn $5000 per win at the tournament for the group stages as well as the quarterfinal stage, $6000 for the semifinal and $7500 for the final.

The players accepted the government's proposal given the respect accorded them during the process which resulted in the amicable deal.

"The players are Ghanaians and they are aware of the difficulties in the country. Our approach won them over as we convinced them. They are patriotic," Asiamah told the media in Gabon.

"We gave them the needed respect so we reached a consensus and an agreement which will ensure that they will play for the country with all their hearts."

The Black Stars had already stated that they were ready to accept any win bonus proposal from the government in order to avoid a recurrence of past rows.

The Ghana football Association announced the decision, saying the players wanted to show they are ready to play for their nation and not motivated only by money.

At the 2014 Brazil World Cup Ghana's government sent more than $3m (£1.8m) in cash by plane to pay the players.

There was also a bonus row in 2010.

Ghana reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup in South Africa seven years ago, but the achievement was soured by a dispute over payments of $63,000 that were promised to each player.

Some Ghana fans have vented their anger over these persistent problems, with some perceiving the players to be greedy.

The current squad's stance is designed to help win the backing of their supporters and ensure the focus is on what happens on the pitch in Gabon.

Ghana face Egypt in their final match on Wednesday and a draw will ensure they finish top of the table.

Mali still have a chance to qualify if they beat Uganda, also on Wednesday, but they would also need Egypt to lose to Ghana and it would then come down to goal difference.

