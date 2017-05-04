Sports Minister to visit Black Starlets tomorrow ahead of CAF U17 Nations Cup

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah will visit the Ghana U17 team at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Friday ahead of their departure to Gabon.

The Black Starlets will leave for the African Under 17 Championship in Gabon and the visit by the minister is to wish the team well on behalf of the nation.

Ghana are in Group A alongside hosts Gabon, Cameroon and Guinea.

The African Under 17 Championship will run from 14-28 May.

