Sports Ministry congratulates Ghanaian contingent over CAF appointments

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has congratulated the Ghanaian contingent who have recently been handed appointments in various position at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie, former FA President Alhaji Jawula, had esrlier been handed new portfolios at the heart of the continent's football governing body which has recently been followed by the appointments of Ibrahim Sannie-Daara and Anthony Baffoe as member of the Media Experts Panel and Deputy General Secretary respectively.

In letter signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei-Baah, the MOYS has expressed delight over the appointments and has congratulated the appointees over their new roles.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) wishes to congratulate all Ghanaians who have recently been appointed to serve in various capacities at the Continent’s soccer governing body, CAF.

"As a sector Ministry, we pride ourself in the achievements of our men and women in the sports fraternity all over the world," the statement read.

"By these recent appointments, we acknowledge the soaring feat of these Ghanaians in their respective new roles at CAF."

The MOYS assured the appointees of their support and readiness to assist them in the various capacities as they climb the zenith of Africa football.

"We would want to assure the appointees of Government’s fullest support and believe that their expertise and knowledge in the sport would be brought to bear on their new roles and subsequently help in our quest to develop and promote football in our country," the statement assured.

Various Ghanaians have been handed several roles at the continental level as well as the world's football governing body FIFA since Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi was elected as a FIFA Council Member and the 1st Vice President of CAF.

Apart from the recent appointments at CAF, Justice Anim Yeboah had earlier this year been appointed the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

