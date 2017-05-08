Sports Ministry hails Kwesi Nyantakyi's appointment as CAF 1st Vice president

The Youth and Sports Ministry has sent a congratulatory message Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been appointed CAF 1st vice president.

The Ghana Football Association president was approved by CAF Executive Committee on Monday during its first meting under the reign of CAF's new President Ahmad Ahmad in the Bahrain capital of Manama.

Nyantakyi becomes the second most powerful person in African football and the first Ghanaian to rise to such position of power in African football.

Constant Omari of the DR Congo was named as the 2nd Vice President after two nominations was approved by the Executive Committee.

A statement on the sector ministry's Twitter handle read: ''Congratulations to President of @ghanafaofficial for being named as a vice President of CAF. Ghana is very proud of your soaring achievement.''

