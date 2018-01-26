Sports Ministry opens gate for free as Black Princesses battle Cameroon for 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup final slot

The Sports Ministry has decided not to charge at the gates when Ghana host Cameroon on Saturday in the 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup final qualifying round second leg.

The Black Princesses will advance to the finals of the tournament with a 0-0 draw after a 1-1 stalemate in Yaounde a fortnight ago.

Yusif Basigi and her girls have been in the Central Regional capital early this week.

A statement on the ministry's Twitter account: ''FREE GATE: Lets throng to the Cape Coast Sports stadium tomorrow to support the Black Princesses as they play Cameroon for the World Cup slot in France.''

