Sports Writers pats Anthony Baffoe and Ibrahim Sannie-Daara for CAF posts

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated Anthony Baffoe, General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and Ibrahim Saanie Daara, Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on their appointments by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Baffoe, was last Thursday, named the Deputy General Secretary of CAF, while Saanie Daara, was drafted onto the Media Experts panel of the continent's football controlling body.

A statement from the secretariat of SWAG commended the two gentlemen for their new role in African football.

It said the appointment, was a confirmation of their hard work, commitment and dedication to duty in their various fields of endeavours.

''SWAG is proud of your rise to the Media Panel of Experts of CAF. It is our hope and prayer that you distinguish yourself at the continental level as well.

''As a member of our noble association, we are elated at your new appointment and we urge you to continue to fly high the flag of Ghana sports media and the country as a whole,” the statement noted.

It added that the appointment of Baffoe came as no surprise because he had over the years demonstrated excellent organisational skills and strong leadership with the PFAG.

“SWAG is excited over your appointment as Deputy General Secretary of CAF, especially when this honour is coming less than a year, after you were voted Sports Personality of the Year at the 42MTN SWAG Awards.

“Your appointment is an endorsement of your commitment and dedication to work and SWAG is indeed proud of you”, the statement noted.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)