St.Gallen Sporting Director confident skillful Majeed Ashimeru can help lift club

FC St.Gallen Sporting Director Alain Sutter is convinced new recruit Majeed Ashimeru can help propel the club.

The 20-year-old has moved to Eastern Switzerland on a season-long loan from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Ashimeru has joined the Swiss Super League side for the one-week training camp in Bad Ragaz.

"Majeed is a very promising talent from Red Bull Salzburg. We are convinced that he will continue to develop with us under coach Peter Zeidler and thus help us with his skills,'' sporting director Alain Sutter said.

Last season, Ashimeru scored two goals in 15 appearances for Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Ashimeru will wear the jersey number 4 at FC St.Gallen.