Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited supports 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards with GHC10,000

Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, has donated GHC10, 000 to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), towards the organization of the 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards Night.

The 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Banquet Hall, Accra.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Public Relations and Marketing of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, presented the cheque to the President of the association at a brief ceremony in Accra.

Mr Afadzinu, said the bank has over the years supported the prestigious SWAG Awards Night and the donation was a renewal of their loyalty and commitment to the event.

“We will continue to support because of its values of fairness and objectivity in the selection of the award winners and nominees.

“The event has over the years served as a source of motivation for sports men and women, especially the younger. We have supported this dream for the past eight years because we believe in it.” He stated.

Mr Kwabena Yeboah, President of the SWAG expressed appreciation to the bank for their support.

He said the donation would be used judiciously.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)