Standard Liege new Boss Sa Pinto to hand Benjamin Tetteh an opportunity for a second chance

Former Ghana U20 striker Benjamin Tetteh has been handed a great opportunity by Standard Liege new boss Ricardo Sa Pinto to train with the side before deciding on his future.

The Ghanaian striker was reported to have urged closer to joining Belgian second tier side Sint-Truiden.

Tetteh was farmed out to Czech side Slovacko FC last season where he scored one goal in 13 appearances.

It appears the deal is done and dusted with both parties believed to have reached an agreement.

But the new manager has recalled the 21-year old to train with the side to re-assess him before deciding his future.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)