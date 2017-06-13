Standard of Ghana Premier League falling – Fred Pappoe

Former Vice President of Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe claims the growth of the Ghana premier league has been stalled.

The topflight league has over the years come under barrage of criticism for its inability to compete with some elite leagues on the continent.

Some pundits blame the league’s inability to secure a headline sponsor on the unattractive nature of the competition.

“It is true we are stagnant, we are not growing and I believe we have an opportunity to grow. We can still do a lot of things better, we take so many things for granted and that is the main reason the local league has fallen below its standards”.

Ghanaian Football Clubs have failed to impress in the continents flagship competition for close to two decades.

But Mr. Papoe believes the managers of the local league can do better to revive the game.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)