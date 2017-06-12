Star-studded cast to flock 2017 Calcio Trade Ball

Some of the country's finest foreign-based footballers will assemble on Tuesday night for Calcio Trade Ball- football's bilateral trade.

Also, retired players who set benchmarks during their active days will grace the occasion at the residence of the Italy Ambassador in Ghana.

Calcio Trade Ball, the brainchild of ArthurLegacy Sports, brings together players based in Italy to deepen the existing Cultural Exchange and Business relationship between Ghana and the European country.

Five-time Scudetti winner Kwadwo Asamoah, Udinese ace Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Torino FC's metador Afriyie Acquah, midfielder Isaac Cofie of Genoa, Bologna's rising talent Godfred Donsah will grace the occassion.

Former AC Milan, Inter Milan, Udinese and Pescara star man Sulley Muntari has been invited.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom( Free agent), Yusif Raman Chibsah (Benevento), Daniel Kofi Agyei (US Ancona) Amidu Salifu (Montova) and Alimeyaw Salifu (Hellas Verona) will be present.

Youngsters cutting their teeth like Patrick Asmah (Atalanta), Ransford Salasi (Novarra) David Johnson Yeboah (Herculaneum) and Dennis Kummih (Rimini) gets to hub-nub with the big boys.

Ascoli midfielder Bright Addae, a member of Ghana's 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winning team, is set to make his event debut.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan whose first club abroad was in Italy with Udinese before a loan spell at Modena, will join the star-studded occasion.

Legends Abedi Pele (Torino) Samuel Osei Kuffour (AS Roma), Stephen Appiah (Udinese, Parma, Juventus, Bologna and Cesena), Mohammed Gargo (Udinese & Genoa), Mark Edusei (Lecce) have been invited.

Calcio is being put together by ArthurLegacy Sports Limited and the Italian Embassy in Ghana.

This year's event is being sponsored by MTN and Unibank.

