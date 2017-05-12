Star Times to beam MTN-SWAG Awards Night live

Star Times Ghana Limited, Pay TV Service Operators in Ghana, will beam the 42nd Edition of the MTN-SWAG Awards Night, live through it partner stations GTV Sports Plus and Max TV.

The 42nd Edition of the MTN-SWAG Awards, fixed for Saturday, May 27, at the Banquet Hall, Accra, will seek to honour over 20 sports men and women, who distinguished themselves in 2016.

In addition to the live coverage, Star Times, is set to become the official media partner for the prestigious event, after an

official signing ceremony on Monday, May 15, at its head office in Accra.

The ceremony will be used to announce a detail sponsorship deal that will see award winners also going with some products from the official media sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.

The 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards, will see International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Tagoe and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Tony Baffoe vying for the top most award – Sports Personality of the Year.

In all over 20 award winners drawn from various sporting disciplines will be decorated for their outstanding performance in the year 2016.

