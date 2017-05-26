Starlets will be honoured if they win the AFCON- Dept Sports Minister

Deputy Minister of Sports Pius Hadzide has revealed that the Sports ministry will honour the Black Starlets in the new National Center for Sports Tourism in Cape Coast if they manage to win the U-17 AFCON in Gabon.

Ghana qualified for the final for the first time since 2005 after a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Niger after the game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

The Starlets have been in scintillating form throughout the tournament and take on holders Mali in the final on Sunday for a chance to end Ghana’s 18 year wait for the title.

Addressing the team during his visit to their base in Port Gentil, Pius Hadzide urged the team to do the nation proud by claiming the trophy on Sunday.

“The country today is a trophy hungry country and we haven’t won a trophy in a long while. We are yearning to see and hold a trophy so we are begging you to do us proud and bring us a trophy.

The instructions of the Minister is that when you are able to do this you will be the first young national heroes whose names and pictures will be embossed in the National Center for Sports Tourism which we have just opened in Cape Coast,” he said.

The Black Starlets have scored the most goals in the tournament with 9 and are still yet to concede.

