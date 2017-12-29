StarTimes pitches construction across the country to commence next month

The Ghana Football Association Executive Committee has approved the proposal of the President Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi for the sod-cutting ceremonies for the construction of the ten StarTimes pitches to begin in the next few weeks.

StarTimes’ leadership in Ghana were invited to the meeting and also agreed with the Executive Committee to get the project underway as soon as possible.

The first team regions targeted are Upper West, Upper East and Brong Ahafo regions as they are in dire need of these pitches to foster the development of the game.

Some Regional FAs have already secured the lands for pitches while some are still in talks with landowners.

The construction of the pitches is part of the ten-year sponsorship deal the FA signed with StarTimes to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

