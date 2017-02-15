StarTimes to broadcast Berekum Chelsea-Kotoko cracker on Sunday; AshGold vrs Olympics on Sunday

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Berekum Chelsea's Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park on Sunday will be telecast live.

This has been confirmed by broadcast right holders StarTimes for Week 2.

Chelsea will be playing their first home match of the season and will be seeking a return to winning ways after losing 2-1 at Tema Youth last week.

The Ashgold-Olympics match in Obuasi will also be telecast live on Saturday.

