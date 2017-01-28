STATISTICS: Ghana have the second BEST defence at AFCON 2017

Ghana's defence is rated second best at the 2017 AFCON, according to statistics from the tournament.

The Black Stars slipped to a 1-0 loss to Egypt's Pharaohs in their last Group D clash and that is the only goal that has hit the back of Ghana's twain.

Egypt, who topped Ghana's group, have the best defence at the tournament after failing to concede a single goal at the tournament.

Eliminated Zimbabwe played with the worst defence after conceding 8 goals from 3 games while Togo and Algeria also conceded 6 goals each.

STATISTICS

0 goal: Egypt

1 goal: Ghana

2 goals: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Gabon, Mali, Morocco, Senegal

3 goals: Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, DR Congo

5 goals: Guinea Bissau, Tunisia

6 goals: Algeria, Togo

8 goals: Zimbabwe

