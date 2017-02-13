Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Steaua Bucuresti midfielder Muniru Sulley excels despite 2-2 draw game with Voluntari

Published on: 13 February 2017
Ghanaian Muniru Sulley

Ghana international Muniru Sulley lasted 76 minutes in his side’s 2-2 draw game against Voluntari but despite his impressive showing his team failed to take all three points on the day.

The midfielder, who is the younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, Sulley Muntari will be disappointed his side failed to take maximum points.

The draw means Steaua Bucuresti are now three points behind first place Viitorul in the league.

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations