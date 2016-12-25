Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley visits patients and donates to hospital in Ghana

Published on: 25 December 2016
Muniru Sulley

Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley visited and donated to a hospital while on holiday in Ghana. 

The younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari wants to give back to the sick.

Sulley interacted with patients on their sick beds and then left them with some items to aid the hospital and the recovery of those on admission.

He posted on his Facebook: ''ALHAMDULILLAH 🙌🙏 ALLAH (GOD) if I'm ever ungrateful,forgive me! ❤️️🙏🏿☝️️🙌📿. Allah bless each and everyone! #ghana🇬🇭#holidays#BLESSED.''

 

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations