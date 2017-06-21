Stephen Appiah: Ghana must find a worthy successor for Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has called on coach Kwesi Appiah to find a replacement for Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan, who scored his 50th goals in the national team colours in the 5-0 demolishing of the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier fortnight ago at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, is in the peak of his blistering career.

Pundits have predicted that the nation will suffer to find a suitable replacement for the aperture the Shanghai SIPG will when he finally hangs up his boot.

And Appiah has called on the team to find a worthy successor for the 31-year-old.

“Gyan is an excellent player, he is a great player, scoring 50 goals for the national team is not easy,” he said on GHone TV.

“You know he can’t play forever and he is at his peak now, even though he is still our top scorer and he is still scoring.

“It is very important that at this point we get someone who can succeed him and so we can count on the person anytime Gyan is not around.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)