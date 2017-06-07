Stephen Appiah hails Kumasi as a "SPECIAL" venue for the Black Stars

Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah has hailed Kumasi as a special place for the team ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

"Kumasi is a very important place for us, we are here to do the business and the atmosphere is charged already so we are calling on the fans to support the team in their numbers on Sunday," says Appiah after the team's training session.

Stephen Appiah quashed suggestions that there is enormous pressure on the technical team.

"There is pressure in everything you do but there is no pressure on the technical and am even happy with the performance of the new players as well".

Stephen Appiah a former Black Stars Captain was appointed last month as the technical coordinator alongside former National team goalkeeper Richard Kingston who is the goalkeepers trainer for the team

