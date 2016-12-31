Stephen Appiah leads ex-internationals at Black Stars final training

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and retired internationals Tony Baffoe, Yusif Chibsah and Ibrahim Tanko were at the St Thomas Aquinas Park to watch the Black Stars final training session.

They are members of the Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana who have a special bond with the senior national team.

Invited players have been training since Wednesday in Accra in the first phase of their pre-Africa Cup of Nations training.

The Black Stars will leave for UAE on 02 January to continue preparations for the tournament.

