Stephen Appiah reveals why Black Stars failed to beat Congo in Kumasi in World Cup qualifier

Former Ghana skipper and now technical coordinator of the Black Stars has finally revealed why Ghana failed to beat the Red Devils of Congo in Kumasi in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The former Ghana captain says the defeat of Egypt to Uganda in Kampala a day before Ghana’s clash with Congo put the Black Stars under undue pressure to deliver.

Ghana were shockingly held to a 1-1 stalemate by the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi last month to put their chances of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in danger.

And the technical coordinator of the team says the pressure to deliver and reclaim a firm spot of qualifying for the World Cup was the reason Ghana drew in Kumasi.

“On Thursday, before the game, I told the players that I have experienced something like that before. I quite remember in 2006, South Africa played against Lesotho on Saturday and we played against Burkina Faso on Sunday, so it was very difficult for the players because it put more pressure on you,”

“That was what I saw when we were in camp, so I tried to psyche the players, we tried to talk to them and during their warming up you can sense something is wrong with them,” Stephen Appiah said on the Football Legends Night Show on GHOne TV.

