Stephen Appiah snubbed Everton after €200,000 cash gift from Fenerbahce president

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has revealed € 200, 000 gift from Fenerbache president stopped him from joining English Premier League side Everton ten years ago.

Appiah claimed he had received a concrete offer from the Toffees and wanted to leave the Turkish Super Lig side.

But president Aziz Yildirim turned his head when he drew out the cash to incentivize him.

''Everton wanted to sign me but our president [Aziz Yıldırım] didn’t want me to go. So when I scored that goal against Galatasaray, I went to his office with my agent to tell him that we have got an offer from Everton and I wanted to go,'' Appiah said on The Legends Nights TV show on GHOne.

''He asked my agent to wait outside and he pulled out his drawer and he gave me 200,000 euros cash. That was 10 years ago.''

Appiah was a household name in Turkish as he excited Fenerbahce fans home and abroad.

He scored 11 goals in 64 appearances during his three year stay.

