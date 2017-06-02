Stephen Appiah tips former side Juventus to win Champions League

Stephen Appiah believes his former club Juventus have the credentials to win this season's UEFA Champions League against holders Real Madrid.

Appiah argues the Old Ladys have built formidable squad to topple the Spanish giants in Cardiff.

''Juventus undoubtedly one of the big clubs in the world and are very much experience when it comes to playing in the Champions League,'' Appiah told Joy Sports.

''They have won the Italian league for six consecutive season, I think it is time for them to add the Champions league this season and I know they will record famous victory against Real Madrid.

''I will be very happy if it happens because it is my former team and my brother [Kwadwo Asamoah].

''I am supposed to be Cardiff but I am busy with my new role, working hard to ensure the Black Stars return to their glory days.''

