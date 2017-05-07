Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Stephen Sarfo: Berekum Chelsea ace receives NASCO Player of the Month award

Published on: 07 May 2017
Stephen Sarfo receiving his award.

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo received his Player of the Month award on Sunday before kick-off to their match against Aduana Stars.

He beat  WAFA's Daniel Lomotey and Hearts of Oak's Winful Cobbinah to the first award of the season sponsored by electronics company NASCO.

Sarfo scored four goals in five appearances and was adjudged man of the match three times.

He will receive a Nasco Elite Q6 mobile phone.

 

