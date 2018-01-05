Steve Polack reveals reasons behind Eric Bekoe's botched Asante Kotoko move

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has disclosed the reasons behind Eric Bekoe's failure to land a deal with the club.

Bekoe, helped the Porcupine Warriors to Premier League triumph in 2008 as well as ending the season with the top scorer's gong, was reported to be closing in on a return to the club after holding successful talks with the team's management.

However, reports from the Porcupine Warriors camp that the move has hit a snag after the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

And head coach of the club, Polack has come out to reveal the reasons which culminated in the side's inability to hand the player's heart desire of returning to the club.

“I personally asked Eric Bekoe to come over, I told him I wanted to observe his fitness but he only came for two training sessions which wasn’t enough to take a decision on him," the English gaffer told Nhyira FM.“He should had acted professionally because if anything he could have consulted me but took to the media and that’s it, giving him another chance, I don’t think so." Kotoko will square off against newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders in the opening day of the 2018 GHALCA G-8 tournament on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)