Steve Polack wants goalkeeper Ernest Sowah out of Kotoko

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Steve Polack wants goalkeeper Ernest Sowah to be shown the exit following his public spat with the club.

Agile custodian Ernest Sowah vented his frustration on Asante Kotoko after claiming to have been accused of taking bribe during the side's Ghana Premier League match against Liberty Professionals on the last day of the campaign, a game in which the Porcupine Warriors lost 2-1.

Sowah, who has a one-year to run on his contract with the club, has communicated with the club to release him of his deal so that he can join a club before the commencement of the league.

That request has been rejected by the management who insist the 29-year-old shot stopper must see through the remainder of his contract.

However, Coach Polack indicated that Sowah had acted unprofessionally and insist his days with the Reds are over.

"He has been on radio saying things that for me is very unprofessional, if you have a problem you speak to the employers," Polack said.

Asked if he would want to work with Sowah again he stated that,"We have three good goalkeepers that I am thinking about and at the end of the day if he can come out to say the things he said then clearly he doesn't want to play for the club again."

Following Sowah's supposed departure from the club, Ghana's U-17 goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has been promoted to the first team where he will deputize first choice goalkeeper Felix Annan.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors will take on Dreams FC on Match Day of the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)