Steve Pollack must be given an opportunity to rescue Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Express editor, Jerome Otchere, believes that new coach Steve Polack’s main task at the club will be to restore confidence in the playing body ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors won only five of the 15 matches they played in the first round of the league leading them to a seventh place finish.

They were also league’s lowest scoring team in the first round with 9 and Otchere says that Polack must make the players believe in their abilities for them to deliver on the pitch.

He also said that the former Berekum Chelsea coach must juggle winning matches with the rebuilding process. “From the basis of my interaction with the team’s management, the immediate task for Pollak is to restore confidence in the playing body.

It is very clear that something has been taken away from the playing body and he must bring that back,” said Otchere in an interview with Citi Sports. He added:

“In addition, he must also organise the way the team plays. It is clear that Logarusic was accustomed to the 3-5-2 formation but that caused problems. We do not know what formation Polack will use but he will have to bring a philosophy that will be seen when the team is playing.” Otchere went on say that: “

As Polack does the work on the team, he must be mindful of winning matches. I do not think the team’s management will ask him to win the league immediately but looking at the fact that he will have 15 matches to work with, his core job will be to place Kotoko on an enviable position on the league table.”

Polack will have the services of Richard Arthur and defender, Augustine Sefa and Collins Ameyaw at his disposal as the two players joined Kotoko on Monday. Arthur was signed from Wa All Stars while Sefa was unattached following his time at AshantiGold.

Ameyaw was brought in from Berekum Chelsea and he signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors. The incomings have caused a few exits from the club. Abeiku Ainooson has joined AshantiGold on loan with left back Emmanuel Asante and striker Kwame Boateng moving to Great Olympics until the end of the season. Kotoko will start their second round campaign with a match against Tema Youth on May 28.

