Steven Owusu receives work permit to start Ngezi Platinum Stars career; set for debut against Mutare City Rovers

Ghanaian striker Steven Owusu has received his work permit to start his career with Zimbabwean side Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The former Berekum Chelsea player was cleared last week and there are high hopes he can boost the club's campaign in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Owusu has missed Madamburo’s first six games of the season as he was waiting for his documents to be in order.

He is now is line to make his debut this weekend when Ngezi Platinum host Mutare City Rovers at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

''To address some of the setbacks faced with the team at the end of last season, Ngezi Platinum Stars has gone for platinum and has completed the acquisition of (Steven) Owusu, an international player from Ghana,'' Madamburo spokesperson Chiedza Mupfumira said.

“We got him off season, managed to register him with the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in good time and we are delighted as of April 9, 2018, that we have completed all the work permit procedures, he has acquired all the relevant documentation and is expected on the field soon.

''This definitely offers options to our technical team which has worked hard to beef up our strike force.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)