Stop creating unhealthy rivalry between Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew, Otumfuo tells media

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised the media to stop talking about issues that tend to create an unhealthy rivalry between Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew.

The powerful King does not believe the duo are not in good terms over the issue of captaincy as it has been reported by the media several times.

Ahead of the Black Stars 2019 Africa cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia, the team paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia palace and he took advantage to urge Gyan and Ayew to stay focused and avoid the negative media reportage about their relationship.

''I once read from one of the newspapers that there is a bad blood between Abedi Ayew (referring to Andre) and Asamoah Gyan, but from what I am seeing now they are enjoying a healthy relationship chatting and smiling together,” he said at the Manhyia Palace.

“The media should refrain from trying to create tension between players of the Black Stars. However, I am advising you (the players) that no one should seek personal glory instead of the team glory. No one should have it in mind that he won’t pass to a colleague because the person would score and take the glory.

“In the end it is the team that would win and everybody would share in the glory of the team’s success.”

