Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku an injury doubt for Ghana’s friendly against Nicaragua

Ghana coach Otto Addo has said defender Alexander Djiku is an injury doubt for Tuesday's friendly against Nicaragua.

The Strasbourg centre-back could miss the game after failing to train on Monday evening in Lorca because of injury.

Black Stars medical team are assessing Djiku and will communicate their decision to the coach, who is staying positive.

"Djiku has a little pain so he went to the doctor for a checkup. We have to wait for the results tomorrow," Addo told the media.

Black Stars completed their preparations for the international friendly on Monday with an evening training session at the match venue.

Players are upbeat as they aim for a convincing victory over Nicaragua, who are one of the lowest-ranked countries in the world.

Black Stars were mauled 3-0 by Brazil last Friday and are desperate for a win to bring this international break to a close.

Ghana have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry.

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, then face South Korea before concluding their group stage campaign against Uruguay.