Striker Abass Mohammed is expected to finalize his move to Asante Kotoko by the close of the week.

The 24-year-old left Medeama at the end of the season and has been training with Inter Allies during the off season.

Mohammed is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Porcupine warriors.

Last season, he scored goals in the league and in the Confederation Cup.

