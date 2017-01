National League side Guiseley have signed experienced striker Derek Asamoah.

The 35-year-old was released by League Two side Carlisle earlier in January when his short-term deal with the Cumbrian club expired.

Ghana-born Asamoah failed to find the net in 11 appearances for Carlisle this term.

Guiseley are 22nd in the National League, two points from safety, and are away at Macclesfield on Saturday.

