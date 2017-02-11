Striker Frederick Boateng returns to boost Inter Allies ahead of Hearts clash

Tema-based Inter Allies have been boosted by the return of striker Frederick Boateng who failed to land a deal with Egyptian side Al Makawloon.

Boateng joined the Egyptian outfit at the end of the 2015/16 season but failed to secure a deal with the side and has returned.

He will be expected to start against the Phobians as the twoi clash at the El Wak Stadium on Monday.

Boateng was swiftly registered by the Eleven-is-to-one side before the transfer deadline when the Tema-based realised the deal could fizzle out.

Boateng ended last season as Inter-Allies top scorer after bagging 8 goals for the Club.

